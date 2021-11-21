Community Transit, Sound Transit schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

Community Transit and Sound Transit have announced their schedules for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Community Transit will operate a Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, and return to a regular schedule Friday, Nov. 26.

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule

No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate

Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: ST Route 512, Sunday schedule

Customer Care phone lines and RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed

On Nov. 26, Customer Care phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and the RideStore will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Transit route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.

For Sound Transit, the Sounder commuter rail North Line will not operate on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, or the day after, Nov. 26. ST Express bus routes and Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules on Thanksgiving Day.

On Nov. 26:

ST Express buses and will operate regular weekday service.

Link light rail will operate on Saturday schedules.

Tacoma Link will operate regular weekday service.

More Sound Transit holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.