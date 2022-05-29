Community Transit, Sound Transit on Sunday schedules for Memorial Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.
There will be no bus service to downtown Seattle. Sound Transit route 512 will be the only bus going to Northgate. The Sound Transit Sounder train won’t operate on Monday.
Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules.
