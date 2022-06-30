Community Transit service, Sound Transit buses on Sunday schedule July 4

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County will operate a Sunday schedule on Independence Day, Monday, July 4.

– All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule

– Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule

– Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

There will be no bus service to downtown Seattle. Sound Transit route 512 will be the only bus going to Northgate.

Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules. For help planning a trip, visit www.communitytransit.org/tripplanner, or contact Customer Care at (425) 353-RIDE (7433) prior to the holiday.

As Independence Day approaches, Community Transit reminds passengers that fireworks are not allowed on buses or any agency property, including transit centers and park and ride lots.