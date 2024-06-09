Community Transit seeks public comment on Transit Development Plan

Community Transit is seeking public comment on the agency’s draft Transit Development Plan (TDP). People can read the plan at communitytransit.org/tdp and comment through July 10, the agency said in a news release.

A significant milestone over the next six years is aligning and connecting bus service with Lynnwood Link light rail in 2024. Major changes to the bus network will take place on Sept. 14, shortly after the launch of the Lynnwood Link extension. More changes are on the horizon with expanded local service, new express routes, and microtransit pilots in Arlington, Darrington, and Lake Stevens.

Specific initiatives in the TDP include:

– Connecting to light rail, adding frequency to bus service

– Expanding the Swift bus rapid transit (BRT) network

– Growing innovative services like the Zip Alderwood Shuttle

– Transitioning to a zero emissions fleet

– Enhancing safety and security

People can comment in a variety of ways:

– Brief survey to leave comments: https://ctgo.org/tdpinput

– Email: engage@commtrans.org

– Social media: Facebook (/communitytransit), Instagram (@communitytransit), and LinkedIn (/company/communitytransit)

– Mail: Community Transit, Administrative Office, 2312 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA 98204

– Phone: 425-353-7433

– Public hearing: Join in-person or online for the public hearing at our regular board meeting at 3 p.m. on July 10. Visit Community Transit’s Board of Directors page and click on Upcoming Meetings for meeting materials and information on how to participate or listen.

Community Transit is required by the Washington State Department of Transportation to adopt a six-year Transit Development Plan that is updated annually. Annual updates include activities, accomplishments and performance reports from the previous year, and a refreshed six-year forecast of agency financials, service levels and capital projects.