Community Transit seeks public comment on Transit Development Plan

Draft six-year plan focuses on improved service reliability, better connections, and new, flexible ways to get around your community

Snohomish County, Wash. – Community Transit is seeking public comment on the agency’s draft 2025-2030 Transit Development Plan (TDP). People can read the six-year plan at ctgo.org/tdpinput and provide feedback through July 3 for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

2025-2030 TDP updates include:

– Enhanced customer experience by developing a safer, more accessible transit system. This includes improved bus stops, digital signs on buses and at stops, enhanced security programs, and updated online trip planning tools.

– Continued service expansion by building Swift Gold Line, extending Swift Green Line, expanding Zip Shuttle service, and increasing frequency on some existing routes.

– Transitioning to a zero emissions fleet with continued pilot of battery electric and fuel cell electric (FCEB) buses, infrastructure planning, and fleet planning.

People can comment in a variety of ways:

– Brief survey to leave comments: ctgo.org/tdpinput

– Email: engage@commtrans.org

– Social media: Facebook (/communitytransit), Instagram (@communitytransit) and LinkedIn (/company/communitytransit)

– Mail: Community Transit, Administrative Office, 2312 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA 98204

– Phone: 425-353-7433

– Public Hearing: Join in-person or online for the public hearing at our regular board meeting at 3 p.m. on July 3.

Visit our Board of Directors page and click on Upcoming Meetings for meeting materials and information on how to participate.