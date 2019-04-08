Community Transit seeks comment on Non-Discrimination Program

Community Transit is seeking public comment on its 2019-2022 Title VI Non-Discrimination Program that addresses how the agency engages minority populations. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 states that “No person in the United States shall, on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

As a recipient of Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, Community Transit is required to have a Title VI program, which is updated and submitted to the FTA every three years.

Community Transit meets FTA objectives by promoting actions that:

Ensure that the level and quality of transportation service is provided without regard to race, color, or national origin.

Identify and address, as appropriate, disproportionately high and adverse effects of programs and activities on minority populations and low-income populations.

Promote the full and fair participation of all affected populations in transportation decision making.

Prevent the denial, reduction, or delay in benefits related to programs and activities that benefit minority populations or low-income populations.

Ensure meaningful access to programs and activities by persons with Limited English Proficiency (LEP).

Community Transit’s proposed 2019-2022 Title VI Non-Discrimination Program is available online at www.communitytransit.org/title6, or by calling 425-353-7433 to request a copy. The Title VI webpage can be read in multiple languages by using Google Translator and selecting a preferred language.

Public comment on the proposed plan will be accepted through May 10. Comments may be submitted in one of the following ways:

Email comments to [email protected] .

. Mail comments to Community Transit at 7100 Hardeson Rd., Everett, WA 98203.

Tell us your comments by phone at 425-353-7433.

Post comments on Community Transit’s Facebook page or Twitter page @MyCommTrans.

Share comments live during one of the following events:

Community Transit Live

Tuesday, April 9

Noon to 1 p.m.

www.facebook.com/communitytransit

Community Meeting

Thursday, April 18

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Everett Station, Weyerhaeuser Room,

3201 Smith Ave., Everett

Public Hearing

Thursday, May 2

3 p.m.

Community Transit Board Room

7100 Hardeson Road, Everett

Community Transit provides all people equal access to its services. Complaints about discrimination by the agency or its staff can be made at www.communitytransit.org/nondiscrimination.