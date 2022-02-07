Community Transit releases plan aimed at charting future of public transportation in Snohomish County

Community Transit Monday launched the first phase of its Journey 2050 – Long Range Plan. According to a Community Transit announcement, the plan will guide the transportation agency’s vision and long-term priorities for the years 2025-2050, to meet the the growing region’s public transportation needs.

Community Transit said it is seeking input from the county, cities and individuals to create a detailed roadmap for the future of public transportation in Snohomish County. The agency last adopted a long range plan in 2011.

An online survey, available in five languages, is available through March 6 at www.communitytransit.org/journey2050. Transit riders can also pick up a flyer on any Community Transit bus or at the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center.

“The year 2024 marks the arrival of light rail in Snohomish County, and now is the time to update our long-term vision of how we will provide transportation services in Snohomish County for decades to come,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Whether that is more bus service, new bus routes, zero emission vehicles, or completely different services like microtransit, bike share, or other innovations, we want to adopt a plan with robust options that will serve our communities’ future travel needs.”

According to announcement, Journey 2050 development is being guided by three main priorities:

Equity : expanding access to opportunities and services for priority populations, including Black, Indigenous and people of color; people with lower incomes; and people in communities who have historically been underserved and not had opportunities to participate in transit planning.

: expanding access to opportunities and services for priority populations, including Black, Indigenous and people of color; people with lower incomes; and people in communities who have historically been underserved and not had opportunities to participate in transit planning. Efficiency : balancing operational efficiency with serving as many communities as possible across Snohomish County.

: balancing operational efficiency with serving as many communities as possible across Snohomish County. Environment: reducing transportation greenhouse gas emissions by converting car trips to transit rides and planning for a zero-emissions fleet.

The final plan will consider service frequency, routes and modes of travel, while incorporating community input, current conditions and forecasts, rider needs, and access to transit. Through this year-long process, Community Transit is seeking to identify emerging transportation trends and technologies, and will create a framework to implement new transportation opportunities as they emerge.

A second round of public engagement is planned for summer 2022, with a final plan expected to be presented to the board of directors in early 2023.

To follow and receive updates on future developments of Journey 2050, subscribe to the “Journey 2050 – CT’s Long Range Plan” alert through communitytransit.org/subscribe.