Community Transit receives $8.3 million in federal grants to support Swift bus rapid transit

Community Transit recently was awarded $8,288,240 in federal grant funds allocated by the Puget Sound Regional Council to support the following projects:

$3.2 million for the purchase of four Swift buses to support the Swift Blue Line Expansion project to connect with Link light rail in Shoreline.

$4.288 million for construction of a new Edmonds College Transit Center that will be the western terminal for the Swift Orange Line.

$1 million to expand its transportation demand management outreach effort for the Swift expansion program. These funds will support flexible outreach options to reach people along the Swift corridors.

In 2024, Sound Transit’s Link light rail will reach Snohomish County. Swift Orange Line will serve the light rail station at Lynnwood Transit Center with terminals at Edmonds College and McCollum Park, and Swift Blue Line that now runs between downtown Everett and Aurora Village will extend south to serve the light rail station at 185th in Shoreline.

“Federal grants make it possible for Community Transit to both deliver and raise awareness of innovative projects like Swift bus rapid transit, connecting new and existing customers in Snohomish County to light rail and other destinations,” said Roland Behee, Community Transit’s director of planning and development.