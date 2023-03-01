Community Transit public hearing and monthly board meeting March 2  

The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 2. The meeting will begin with a public hearing regarding Transit Changes in 2024 and Beyond, Community Transit’s plan for service changes in preparation for light rail coming to Snohomish County.

The public hearing and board meeting will be hybrid, with in-person attendance and an online option available. For meeting materials and information on how to participate, go to communitytransit.org/board-of-directors and click on Upcoming Meetings.

Action items include:

Award of RFP #2022-134, Transit Advertising Sales Program

Award of RFP #2023-007, Recruitment Marketing and Media Placement

In-person attendance: Meeting attendees must show proof of vaccination upon entry or wear a KN95 mask for the duration of the meeting. If you are unable or do not wish to show proof of vaccination, a KN95 mask will be provided for you.

The board holds regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month. The Community Transit Board Room is in the Cascade Building, 2312 W. Casino Road, Everett.