Community Transit public hearing and board meeting Nov. 6

The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the 2026-2027 Proposed Budget.

Agenda items include:

Contracted Commuter Services Transition update

Award RFP #2025-090 Janitorial Services

For the full agenda and information on how to comment, go to communitytransit.org/board-of-directors and click on Upcoming Meetings.

The meeting will be hybrid with in-person attendance and online options available. The Community Transit Board Room is in the Cascade Building, 2312 W Casino Rd, Everett.

Livestream: https://bit.ly/CTPublicMtgsYouTube

Join Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87858511746?pwd=UVZwc3doeW41L0pRSFBZbVBVVWlhQT09

Webinar ID: 878 5851 1746

Passcode: 433505

Phone: 1-253-215-8782