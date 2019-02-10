Community Transit proposes low-income bus fare

Community Transit is proposing to adopt a reduced bus fare category for eligible low-income residents. The new fare would be half the price of a regular adult fare and would go into effect on July 1. Details on income verification and eligibility are yet to be worked out.

The public is invited to comment on the proposal over the next month.

“Access and affordability to transportation in Snohomish County are important to a good quality of life,” said Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath. “This low-income fare would allow all residents to participate in our growing community and the strong local economy.”

The low-income fare would be instituted through the ORCA LIFT program, utilizing the regional electronic fare card, ORCA. Community Transit would join other regional agencies in the ORCA LIFT program, including King County Metro Transit, Kitsap Transit and Sound Transit. Everett Transit has proposed its own low-income bus fare pending city council approval.

For Community Transit service, the low-income fare would be $1.25 for all local bus riders (routes within Snohomish County) and $2 for all commuter bus riders (routes that travel to and from King County). Adults and youth would pay the same low-income fare.

Under the program, residents would need to verify their income with a social service provider. To qualify, residents’ income must be no more than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services standard. Eligible residents would need to use an ORCA LIFT card to pay the reduced fare; they cannot pay cash.

More information is available at www.communitytransit.org/ORCALIFT.

Public Comment

The public is invited to comment on this proposal by March 8 through these channels:

• Phone: 425-353-7433 or 800-562-1375

• Email: [email protected]

• Mail: Community Transit, 7100 Hardeson Rd., Everett, WA 98203

• @MyCommTrans (Twitter)

• Facebook (Community Transit)

The public is invited to ask questions about the low-income fare proposal by joining Community Transit Live webcasts at noon on Feb. 12 and March 5 on the Community Transit Facebook page.

A public hearing before the Community Transit Board of Directors will be held at 3 p.m. March 7 in the Community Transit Corporate Board Room, 7100 Hardeson Rd., Everett, accessible by Everett Transit Route 8 and Community Transit Route 105.

Community Transit is responsible for providing bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County. The agency is building a network of Swift bus rapid transit lines with Swift Blue Line along Highway 99 and the Swift Green Line between Canyon Park/Bothell and Boeing/Paine Field opening on March 24.