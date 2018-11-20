Community Transit on Sunday schedule Thanksgiving Day; limited commuter service Nov. 23

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Thanksgiving Day and the following day.
Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day)
- Local bus service: Sunday schedule.
- Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.
- Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County: Route 512, Sunday schedule.
- Customer service phone lines:Closed.
- RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed
Friday, Nov. 23
- Local bus service: Regular schedule.
- Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: Limited service. Only the following routes will operate:
o 402 – Lynnwood Transit Center – Seattle
o 413 – Swamp Creek P&R – Seattle
o 421 – Marysville – Seattle
o 855 – Lynnwood – University District
Sound Transit will operate its Express service from Snohomish County on a regular schedule Nov. 23.
Community Transit customer service phone lines will be open limited hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. The RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center will also be open limited hours, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.