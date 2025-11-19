Community Transit makes changes to hours of service on Thanksgiving Day

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, Community Transit schedule will be changed to the following:

Community Transit buses and DART paratransit: Sunday schedule

Sound Transit buses, and Link light rail: Sunday schedule

Zip Shuttle: Regular hours in all zones

Customer Care phone lines and Ride Store: Closed

Buses will operate on regular schedule on Friday, Nov. 28. Check bus schedules at communitytransit.org/schedules or use Plan My Trip.

Plan ahead by visiting communitytransit.org/holiday for all Community Transit holiday schedules.