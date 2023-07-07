Community Transit invites public to comment on plan to ‘reimagine bus service’ during next six years

Over the next six years, Community Transit is planning to deliver the most significant changes to its transit system in decades. With light rail coming to Snohomish County in 2024, the agency said, there is a unique opportunity to reimagine bus service in a way that expands local service and connects people to frequent transit services throughout the county and the region.

The agency’s Draft 2023-2028 Transit Development Plan (TDP) outlines these changes and previews other future changes already in planning. The Draft TDP is available online for public comment through Aug. 3.

Key initiatives

Expanding Service: The opening of Lynnwood Link light rail in 2024 will change how people travel in Snohomish County and the entire region. This once-in-a-generation opportunity is prompting Community Transit to redesign Snohomish County’s bus system so that riders have:

Frequent, all-day local service in their community and throughout the county, and

Easy access to destinations in King County, including Northgate, UW, downtown Seattle, Sea-Tac Airport, and the Eastside via light rail connections.

Next year will also include expansion of the agency’s bus rapid transit (BRT) network with the launch of the Swift Orange Line and the extension of the Swift Blue Line. The agency is planning for future BRT expansion with the Swift Green Line extension in Bothell, and construction of the Swift Gold Line in north Snohomish County, both of which are currently in planning stages.

Increased Security: Community Transit is emphasizing security on buses and at facilities to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for riders and employees. The agency recently initiated a Transit Security Officer (TSO) program and is hiring a total of 18 TSOs this year. TSOs help uphold Community Transit’s Rules of Conduct, working closely with transit deputies, field supervisors, service ambassadors, and a social worker who is contracted through Snohomish County to work exclusively on transit.

Investment in Innovative Services: The agency is investing in innovative transit services like the Zip Alderwood Shuttle in Lynnwood that provide flexible and affordable solutions that connect people with regular transit services and popular destinations in their communities. Additional pilot programs are planned for Arlington, Darrington, and Lake Stevens.

Zero Emissions Study: Community Transit is conducting a Zero Emissions Feasibility Study to determine the right vehicle and fueling technologies to sustainably serve customers and further reduce carbon emissions in the region. The study is the first step in a years-long process to evaluate and develop a sustainability strategy to transition to a zero-emissions bus fleet.

Draft TDP public comment period

The TDP is a state-mandated report that forecasts revenue and service levels for the next six years and is updated each year. The Draft 2023-2028 TDP is available for review online at communitytransit.org/TDP; public comment is welcome through Aug. 3.

Comments can be sent several ways: