Community Transit hosting on-site job fair July 20

Community Transit is hosting a job fair at its Everett administrative building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July. 20. The agency is expanding bus service in Snohomish County to meet the growing transportation needs of the communities it serves.

The job fair is being held on a Saturday for job seekers that need the flexibility of a weekend event to learn more about employment with the transit agency. For applicants with kids, coloring sheets, crayons and snacks will be available.

The event is an opportunity for job seekers to get an in-depth introduction to Community Transit. They can learn about the agency’s benefits package and other advantages that make Community Transit an employer of choice. Attendees can also learn tips and tricks for applying and interviewing, and get help with a resume.

People can take part in hands-on exercises, like bus steering techniques with a steering wheel simulator. Training staff and current employees will be on hand to answer questions and describe a “day in the life” of an agency bus driver or a mechanic.

Besides drivers and mechanics, the agency is hiring marketing, planning and administrative staff. These positions will support future service expansion in Snohomish County.

The on-site job fair will be held in the Community Transit boardroom in the Merrill Creek Administration building, 7100 Hardeson Road in Everett.

For those interested in applying to be a driver, visit www.communitytransit.org/Drive4Us. People interested in other positions can visit www.communitytransit.org/Jobs. For questions about the application process, contact human resources at 425- 348-2315 or [email protected].