Community Transit honors Premera employee as Commuter Champion

Community Transit hosted an award luncheon to recognize workplaces and commuters who made a difference by exploring commute options in exceptional ways in 2018. Among them was Lynda Newton of Mountlake Terrace-based Premera, who was named the Smart Commuter of the Year.

Newton has chosen not to ride alone for her commute to Premera in Mountlake Terrace for more than 11 years. Newton ferries from Kingston and then either buses or walks the three miles to her workplace. “I am removing one vehicle from our congested roads. If every other person did it, what a difference we would make!” she said.

The luncheon was held at the Lynnwood Convention Center, with a welcome from City of Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith. Award winners were announced at the luncheon following presentations from City of Lynnwood Economic Director David Kleitsch on future changes to Lynnwood’s downtown core and Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath on the future of transportation in Snohomish County.

Community Transit honors commuters and companies in Snohomish County and Bothell that work to reduce traffic congestion and encourage smart transportation choices such as riding the bus, sharing a ride, bicycling or walking.

The agency receives funding to promote transportation option programs to residents and employees on Snohomish County’s most congested corridors. Commuters honored at the event were selected by an advisory board of their peers and regularly logged at least 16 days per month of alternate commuting methods.

In addition to Newton’s recognition as Smart Commuter of the Year, Craig Ferguson of Everett was named the Curb the Congestion Champion of the Year.

Ferguson is a father of three, motivated to commute because he wants his children to have cleaner air. Ferguson is an Everett resident that has combined bus riding and walking for his daily commute for almost 20 years. “I am committed to riding the bus for the health of community and planet,” Ferguson said.