Community Transit earns safety, marketing awards

Community Transit received two honors earlier this month: one for its safety record in accident liability claims and the other for its graphic design skills.

For the third year in a row, and the fourth time in five years, Community Transit was awarded the Safety Star Award by the Washington State Transit Insurance Pool.

This award recognizes member agencies within the state transit insurance pool who maintain impressive and stable safety records. The process evaluates performance in terms of vehicle liability losses relative to miles traveled. Community Transit received this award in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015.

The award was presented virtually at the agency’s Aug. 6 board of directors meeting.

The national Association for Commuter Transportation named Community Transit the winner of its 2020 award for Best Print Marketing for the agency’s Employee Transportation Coordinator Program Guide.

The 126-page guide is used to help local companies in Snohomish County and Bothell create and develop transportation programs with the aim of reducing employee drive-alone trips by promoting and incentivizing biking, busing, carpooling, teleworking and vanpooling.

Community Transit’s Marketing and Transportation Demand Management division supports and coordinates this work and produced the guide. The award was presented at ACT’s virtual international conference on Aug 5. ACT also awarded the regional ORCA small business program for Best Commuting Option: Public Transit. As an ORCA member, Community Transit is included in the group of agencies who share that award.

ACT recognizes and honors outstanding achievements in the use of transportation demand management strategies to improve transportation options for commuters.