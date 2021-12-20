Community Transit Christmas, New Year’s Day service schedule

Community Transit will operate a Sunday bus schedule on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and a Saturday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Snohomish County local bus, Swift and DART service: Sunday schedule

No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate

Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: ST Route 512: Sunday schedule

Customer Care phone lines and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed

Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas) and Saturday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

All buses and DART service: Saturday schedule

Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will operate regular weekday schedules during the rest of the week. Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.