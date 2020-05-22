Community Transit buses to run on a Sunday schedule for Memorial Day May 25

Community Transit services will operate on a Sunday bus schedule on Monday, May 25, Memorial Day.

Additional transit services scheduled for Memorial Day Monday include:

Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule.

DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.

Sound Transit Route 512: Sunday schedule.

Customer service phone lines: Closed.

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.

Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org.

Community Transit has continued to provide essential transportation service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency has asked riders to limit their use of transit to essential trips only, in accordance with the Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

For information about Community Transit safety precautions during the pandemic, visit communitytransit.org/coronavirus.