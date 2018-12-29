Community Transit bus service on New Year’s Eve, Day

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on New Year’s Eve, and will be on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

Monday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

o   5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (Dec. 31)

  • RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open limited hours:

o   7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Dec. 31)

Tuesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

All Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will return to regular weekday schedules on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.

