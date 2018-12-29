Community Transit bus service on New Year’s Eve, Day

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on New Year’s Eve, and will be on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.
Monday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)
- Local bus service: Regular schedule.
- Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: Limited service. Only the following routes will operate:
- Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County: Regular schedule.
- Customer Care phone lines: Open limited hours:
o 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (Dec. 31)
- RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open limited hours:
o 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Dec. 31)
Tuesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)
- Local bus service: Sunday schedule.
- Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.
- Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County: Route 512, Sunday schedule.
- Customer Care phone lines: Closed
- RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed
All Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will return to regular weekday schedules on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.