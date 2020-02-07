Community Transit bus drivers recognized for reaching Million Mile status

Three Community Transit bus drivers were awarded the agency’s esteemed Million Mile Award for driving a million miles without a preventable accident.

For David Eddy, 16 years of safe driving is the result of being patient and has earned him many customer commendations for safe driving. The Edmonds/Lynnwood resident said he loves driving for Community Transit. “I respect the people that come on board and I want every rider to enjoy a safe ride,” Eddy said.

Jack Bartlett was also honored for reaching a million miles of safe driving. To join the select group of Million Mile Drivers, it can take about 12.5 years of full-time driving without a preventable accident. The Snohomish resident has been driving public transit for 14 years. His advice for new drivers is to be aware of surroundings at all times. “Take your time, don’t rush,” Bartlett said.

Neil MacKay of Everett has also been driving a bus at Community Transit for 14 years. MacKay’s favorite route to drive is Swift Green Line. “I once drove our CEO and Congressman Rick Larsen on Swift Green Line,” MacKay said. “It was such an honor and a fun experience too.”

“The Million Mile status is among the most significant accomplishments we honor because it recognizes our bus drivers’ commitment to safety and service,” Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath said.

A million miles of driving is the equivalent length of more than two round-trips to the moon.

Million Mile Drivers are each presented a jacket, plaque, certificate and a pin, as well as having their name placed on one of the agency’s buses. The three bus drivers joined more than 50 active drivers at Community Transit who have accomplished this feat.

Community Transit is responsible for providing bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County.