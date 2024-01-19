Community Transit Board representatives selected

City, town and county representatives from across Community Transit’s service district met Thursday to update the composition of the Community Transit Board of Directors. The special meeting is required by Washington State law.

The representatives voted to reappoint all previously serving board members from cities and towns. The Snohomish County Council also reappointed their board members with no changes. These board members will serve for a two-year term, through January 2026.

Members and alternates include:

Snohomish County:

Council Chair Jared Mead

Councilmember Strom Peterson

Alternate: Councilmember Megan Dunn

Large Cities:

Lake Stevens City Councilmember Kim Daughtry

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell

Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring

Alternate: Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine

Medium Cities:

Arlington City Councilmember Jan Schuette

Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine

Alternates: Monroe City Councilmember Heather Fulcher and Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

Small Cities:

Snohomish City Councilmember Tom Merrill

Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts

Alternate: Brier City Council Member Mike Gallagher

Lance Norton will continue as the board’s non-voting labor representative.

The board will elect officers at its first meeting on Thursday, Feb 1.

The board is made up of nine elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities and towns within the transit agency’s service district, or Public Benefit Transit Area (PBTA), and one non-voting labor representative.

At Thursday’s meeting, the representatives voted that the board will continue to include two seats for members who serve on the Snohomish County Council and two seats for representatives from small cities (population less than 15,000). They voted that going forward, large cities (population over 35,000) will move from two to three seats, following population growth that moved Lake Stevens into the category. Medium cities (15,000 – 35,000) will now be represented by two rather than three seats.