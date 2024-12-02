Community Transit board considers 2025 budget and changes to reduced fares Dec. 5

The Community Transit Board of Directors will consider the 2025 budget and the fare adjustments during their Thursday, Dec. 5.
Other agenda items include the employee service awards and the Swift BRT Gold Line termini preliminary design award.
For the full agenda and instructions on how to comment at the public hearings, go to communitytransit.org/board-of-directors, click on Upcoming Meetings and then click on Agenda. The meeting will be hybrid with in-person attendance and online options available.
Livestream: https://bit.ly/CTPublicMtgsYouTube
Join Zoom webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87858511746?pwd=UVZwc3doeW41L0pRSFBZbVBVVWlhQT09
Webinar ID: 878 5851 1746
Passcode: 433505
Phone: 1-253-215-8782
The Community Transit Board Room is in the Cascade Building, 2312 W Casino Rd, Everett. The board holds regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month.
