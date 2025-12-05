Community Transit Board approves 2026-2027 two-year budget

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Community Transit Board of Directors adopted the agency’s first-ever two-year budget Thursday. The biennial budget, which covers 2026 and 2027, focuses on safety investments and setting the stage for future service improvements, Community Transit said in a news release.

Community Transit will continue to expand its transit security staffing by adding 14 new Transit Security Officers (TSOs) to its staff of 34 TSOs, allowing for 24/7 staffing of the agency’s Security Operations Center. The two-year budget also includes funding for installation of driver barrier doors in all Community Transit buses, which will begin soon.

“We are committed to providing outstanding service to our growing base of customers from across Snohomish County,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Following the major network expansions Community Transit implemented in 2024 and 2025, it’s never been easier for people to safely and securely move around our thriving communities and throughout the region, with easy connections to and from congestion-free light rail trains.”

The budget also approves funding for expanding service in the future, although the timing will depend on staffing. Community Transit said it is experiencing a shortage of mechanics, which impacts the ability to put even more buses into service.

The budget sets the stage for further Board conversations about the growth of Community Transit’s popular Zip service, which operates in the Alderwood area of Lynnwood along with pilots in Arlington, Darrington and Lake Stevens. Subject to future Board direction, the budget provides funding for two more Zip zones, and also includes funding for an on-demand DART paratransit pilot.

Community Transit said it is continuing its practice of drafting balanced budgets with fully funded reserves and operating revenues ($282.1 million in 2026 and $290.3 million in 2027) exceeding operating expenditures ($277.2 million in 2026 and $282.9 million in 2027) both years. The adopted 2026-27 budget is available at communitytransit.org/budget.

Community Transit provides bus and paratransit service, vanpool and innovative transit options in Snohomish County. The agency continues to expand its Swift bus rapid transit network to connect people to light rail and provide fast, frequent service throughout the county.

The agency will also celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026 with a public celebration and other remembrances of its 50 years of service to Snohomish County.