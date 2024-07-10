Community Transit: A bus ride to local community events can add to the fun

Summertime in our region brings amazing weather and some great opportunities to discover fun events. Community Transit is highlighting how residents can take the bus to get to various activities happening this season around Snohomish County and beyond – from local farmers markets to community celebrations, regional fairs, and much more.

With increased congestion around the region, riding public transportation to get to local events can relieve some of the stress around heavy traffic and finding parking. Community Transit offers affordable public transportation in Snohomish County, with many local routes that can get riders to events in the area.

The agency is partnering with several community event organizers to help promote the convenience of riding the bus to these summer activities. Community Transit will also be on-site at multiple events to engage with residents who want to learn about their travel options around the region.

“I really look forward to being out in the communities we serve to chat with our customers and answer any questions they might have about riding transit,” says Jennifer McCoy from Community Transit. “I enjoy helping people navigate how to ride the bus and share information about our services with them.”

McCoy is one of the friendly faces you might meet at various community events happening throughout Snohomish County this summer. The agency has news to share to residents, including new service updates happening later this summer. “It’s a busy time for us! We want to make sure customers are aware of the upcoming service changes happening in September, and we also want to help people understand how to ride to Lynnwood City Center to catch the light rail,” says McCoy. “Our team will be at community events ready to answer any questions customers may have.”

Of course, taking the bus to one of these events can be part of the fun. Riders who are interested in taking Community Transit can easily start by planning a trip using the “Plan My Trip” feature on its website, ctgo.org. Trips on Community Transit are $2.50 or less for adult riders, and youth 18 and younger ride free.

Here are some of the upcoming events you can ride the bus to this summer. Community Transit will be present at these events to share information about its services:

Mill Creek Festival, July 13-14

See a Swift bus up close, sign up for a free ORCA card, ask questions about the new Swift Orange Line service, and learn more about upcoming service changes during the Mill Creek Festival. Community Transit will be at the south end of Mill Creek Town Center (by Mill Creek City Hall) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Accessible by transit on Swift Green Line and Orange Line or Community Transit Route 105 both days.

Evergreen State Fair (Monroe), Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Ride the bus to the fair! Community Transit will be dropping riders off right to the West Gate entrance. The agency will be present at the fair on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. just inside the Red gate to answer questions about upcoming service changes, and provide an opportunity for fair attendees to sign up for a free ORCA card. The agency will also be on-site with other community organizations during the Morning of Dreams on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Accessible by transit on Community Transit Route 271 both weekdays and weekends, and 270 on weekdays.

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival, Sept. 6-8

Come out to Mukilteo Lighthouse Park to enjoy food, entertainment, a parade, fireworks, and more. Community Transit will be at the Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival to share information about upcoming service changes. Accessible by transit on Community Transit Route 113.

Fair on 44th (Lynnwood), Sept. 7

Come by the Community Transit booth to learn more about bus services in the area and Zip Alderwood Shuttle. Attendees can sign up for a free ORCA card, learn about the new Link light rail station at Lynnwood City Center, along with how to get there with Community Transit. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 44th Avenue West, located between Lynnwood Library and Fire Station #15. Accessible by transit on Community Transit Routes 112.

Check out some summer events happening around Snohomish County and plan a trip on Community Transit by visiting ctgo.org/events. Riders who would like more information about upcoming service changes can also visit ctgo.org/servicechange or call Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433).

— Submitted by Community Transit