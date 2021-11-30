Community services fair for county residents Dec. 1 in south Everett

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is holding a community services fair for Snohomish County residents on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from noon-4 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot located at 520 128th St. S.W. in south Everett.

Community services and resources that will be onsite include social workers, the Snohomish County Office of Neighborhoods, screening for rental assistance, transportation services and basic needs.

Wednesday’s event is being held in partnership with the Volunteers of America Western Washington and also the local 211 outreach team that helps connect people with resources.