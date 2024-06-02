Community news staff continues conversations; next one in Lynnwood June 22

My Neighborhood News Network journalists continued their series of discussions with readers on the importance of local news during a meeting at the Mountlake Terrace Library Saturday.
The event included remarks from Teresa Wippel — founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network — and a discussion with team members who gather and edit stories for MNNN, which includes digital publications MLTnews, My Edmonds News and Lynnwood Today.
The next reader listening session will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the meeting room of the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.
— Photos by Lisa Helber, Nick Ng and Larry Vogel
