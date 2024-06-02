Community news staff continues conversations; next one in Lynnwood June 22

Some of the My Neighborhood News Network staff at the Mountlake Terrace Library June 2. L-R: managing editor Craig Parrish, sports reporter Doug Petrowski, president and CEO Teresa Wippel, reporter/photographer Larry Vogel, reporter/photographer Nick Ng, history writer Byron Wilkes and reporter/photographer Rick Sinnett.
My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO Teresa Wippel talks about the work of longtime MLTnews reporter Doug Petrowski, left.
Attendees review priorities for news coverage as identified by readers in ongoing listening sessions.

My Neighborhood News Network journalists continued their series of discussions with readers on the importance of local news during a meeting at the Mountlake Terrace Library Saturday.

The event included remarks from Teresa Wippel — founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network — and a discussion with team members who gather and edit stories for MNNN, which includes digital publications MLTnews, My Edmonds News and Lynnwood Today.

The next reader listening session will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the meeting room of the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

— Photos by Lisa Helber, Nick Ng and Larry Vogel

 

