Community members celebrate launch of nonprofit news in South Snohomish County

Two hundred people gathered at the Lynnwood Event Center ballroom Thursday night to celebrate the launch of nonprofit community news in South Snohomish County through the My Neighborhood News Network family of publications — My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

The organization is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit registered through the Internal Revenue Service, and donations are fully tax-deductible.

You can learn more about the history of the news organization here and make a donation here.

— Photos by Larry Vogel