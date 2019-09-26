Community Life Center to host mental health community outreach event Oct. 13

Participants include:

Lahai Health (formerly Puget Sound Christian Clinic)

Meier Christian Clinic

Sea Mar Community Health Centers

Sound Mental Health Awareness Week (MIAW)

Verdant Health Commission

The event will be hosted by Northwest Church, meeting weekly at the Community Life Center, located at 19820 Scriber Lake Road in Lynnwood.

For more information, contact 425-780-6166 or [email protected]