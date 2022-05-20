Residents invited to vote on Bicentennial Playground playground options

The City of Mountlake Terrace Friday launched a public survey for folks to weigh in on the new playground coming to Matt Hirvela/Bicentennial Park.

Everyone in the community is asked to review three options before the City Council approves a final design. The online survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/3PBPBD8 until May 30.

The park’s playground is 18 years old, and aging out of its useful life. The city’s Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee and the Recreation and Park Advisory Commission have been planning a replacement, with a natural color scheme to complement the landscape. It will accompany a previously purchased swing set that will be installed nearby.

“The parks commissioners have narrowed down the many playground solicitations to just three,” Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz said Friday. “These three playgrounds incorporate ladders, slides, swings, balance beams and other fun elements.”

The project is supported by a $50,000 grant from Snohomish County. Those funds, from real estate excise taxes, were allocated in 2019. The work was delayed by factors related to the pandemic, and now the city is aiming to complete construction this year.

Matt Hirvela/Bicentennial Park, at 4105 222nd St. S.W., has benefited from many volunteer-driven efforts over the past few years, with the construction of a paved trail, gazebo, and sidewalk improvements. The playground will be on the southwest corner.

“We’re excited to bring in this amenity,” Betz said. “The residents have been waiting patiently to see how we incorporated their feedback and insights. Renovating parks takes time, funding and working together, but we make it happen in Mountlake Terrace.”

To learn more about this park and its history, visit www.cityofmlt.com/1981.