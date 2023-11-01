Community invited to meet Santa at Nile Shrine Center event Dec. 10

The Men’s Nile and Lady Shriner’s Clown Unit is presenting a visit with Santa Claus and his elves on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Nile Shrine Center, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

The event will include a magic show, caroling, face painting, coloring, photos with Santa and refreshments.

The community is invited and admission is free.