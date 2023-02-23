Community invited to meet Mountlake Terrace City Manager candidates at reception March 3

A public reception with five finalists for Mountlake Terrace City Manager is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at city hall.

The finalists are:

· Mike Gent, Deputy City Manager, Surprise, Arizona

· Carolyn Hope, Director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services, Burien

· Justin Martin, Deputy City Manager, Laguna Niguel, California

· Jeffrey Niten, City Manager, Shelton

· Tyler Running Deer, Executive Director, eCityGov Alliance

The community is encouraged to attend the reception, meet the candidates and share thoughts and insights with the Mountlake Terrace City Council. Light refreshments will be served.

The council then will hold formal interviews on Saturday and may come to a conclusion with a preferred candidate. Pending the next steps, the appointment will be announced as soon as possible.

Mountlake Terrace has a council-manager form of government, meaning the seven elected councilmembers hire and oversee a city manager. That person acts as chief executive for the city, which has nearly 200 employees and a $43.3 million general fund budget in 2023.

Since early November, Andrew Neiditz has been serving in an interim role and assisting with the leadership transition. The council hired Neiditz for the job following the resignation of City Manager Scott Hugill Oct. 3.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W.