Community invited to join Rotary in launching USA-Ukraine Task Force

Community members are invited to join Rotarians locally and worldwide in an open online meeting this Sunday, May 7 aimed at launching a Rotary USA-Ukraine Task Force.
Among the items to be presented at the meting are the most significant and efficient projects, fundraising practices and actual needs of communities in Ukraine.
The idea to establish a Rotary USA-Ukraine Task Force is coming from already successful task force groups between Ukrainian Rotary District 2232 and the Rotary Districts Great Britain and Ireland and other countries in central Europe.
The idea to establish a Rotary USA-Ukraine Task Force is coming from already successful task force groups between Ukrainian Rotary District 2232 and the Rotary Districts Great Britain and Ireland and other countries in central Europe.
Use the link below to register for the meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining.
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 7 a.m. Los Angeles, 9 a.m. Chicago, 10 a.m. New York, 5 p.m. Kyiv time
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvduqsrzsvH9IiF6oq_RU0zwQ2qv54Yf95
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.