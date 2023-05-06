Community invited to join Rotary in launching USA-Ukraine Task Force

Community members are invited to join Rotarians locally and worldwide in an open online meeting this Sunday, May 7 aimed at launching a Rotary USA-Ukraine Task Force.

Among the items to be presented at the meting are the most significant and efficient projects, fundraising practices and actual needs of communities in Ukraine.



The idea to establish a Rotary USA-Ukraine Task Force is coming from already successful task force groups between Ukrainian Rotary District 2232 and the Rotary Districts Great Britain and Ireland and other countries in central Europe.