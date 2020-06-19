Community invited to celebrate Juneteenth during virtual Edmonds College event Friday

Community members are invited to attend the first Juneteenth celebration at Edmonds College on June 19, to mark the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

The event will be hosted by the college’s Equity & Inclusion, Student Services, and Finance Department and held remotely via Zoom from 2-3 p.m. To attend the meeting, follow the link here.

The event aims to honor and celebrate Black identity, history, pride, achievements, and share ways the community is speaking up and taking action to address systemic racism and anti-Blackness. To learn more on the history of Juneteenth and its modern day celebrations, see the Edmonds College library resource guide.

Prior to the event, Equity and Inclusion Vice President Dr. Yvonne L. Terrell-Powell summarized the history of Juneteenth, which has become a holiday recognized in 45 states, including Washington: