Community input sought on potential Edmonds School District boundary changes

The Edmonds School District is seeking community input before starting a review of school attendance boundaries in fall 2026. That review could lead to potentially changing boundaries at the start of the 2028 school year.

The District opened a boundary revision survey and is also seeking applicants for a Boundary Review Committee to gather input from students, staff and community members through the process.

The district will use input from the survey to develop guidelines for the Boundary Review Committee. The survey will close Friday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Find the survey HERE.

The committee application deadline is Friday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. Applications are open to students (grades 7 to 12), familities, staff and community members. Find the application HERE.

The District is considering boundary changes to create boundaries for a new middle school (set to open fall 2028) and ballance enrollment across elementary and middle schools once the district moves sixth grade from elementary to middle school.

Once formed, the Boundary Review Committee is scheduled to begin meeting this winter to review current school attendance boundaries and eventually propose new boundaries to the school board. The committee will work alongside staff and the district’s technical consultant, FLO Analytics.

Survey links by language:English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Arabic

Committee applications by language:English, Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Arabic

