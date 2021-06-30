Community Health Plan of Washington donates $250,000 to organizations serving communities of color

Four Snohomish County-based organizations are among 25 in Washington state that are receiving a total of $250,000 to address health equity disparities in their communities, thanks to a donation from Community Health Plan of Washington.

The donations were announced last week by Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the state’s not-for-profit Medicaid (Apple Health) and Medicare managed care plan.

CHPW is investing in local partnerships to increase access to vital, community-based health care and social supports for people of color and those disproportionately affected by health care disparities. Each of the organizations provides direct services to support people of color in meeting their needs in a culturally responsive way. This is the second year CHPW has provided grants to advance equity from this fund; last year, CHPW donated $230,000 to 23 organizations.

Health disparities disproportionately affect people in racial/ethnic minority populations in Washington state and across the U.S., and this has been seen during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent data from the Washington Department of Health, white populations have experienced the lowest death rates among confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases across ethnicity groups. Comparatively, Hispanic populations experienced death rates six times higher than white populations, while those who identified as Black experiences rates 2.5 times higher than white populations.

The following local organizations each received a $10,000 check and have offices at the following locations:

Korean Women’s Association (Snohomish County — Lynnwood.

ProjectGirlMentoringProgram (SnohomishCounty — Everett)

CocoonHouse (SnohomishCounty — Everett)

Latino Education Training Institute (Snohomish County — Lynnwood)