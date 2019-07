1 of 13

Children and adults alike lined city streets Friday night as the 27th annual Tour de Terrace parade kicks off the city’s annual summer festival. Among the highlights: the precision Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team, Seafair pirates and clowns, Lake City Western Vigilantes, classic cars, and Colors of Hawaii Pa’u Riders.

The weekend festival includes live entertainment, a carnival, a car show and Saturday night fireworks. You can learn more here.

— Photos by Julia Wiese