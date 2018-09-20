Community gathers for dedication, ribbon cutting ceremonies at MLT Elem.

1 of 13

Community members gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting and dedication ceremonies for the new Mountlake Terrace Elementary School on Wednesday night.

Principal Doug Johnson kicked off the ceremony with a welcome message and introduction. Then, first- and fourth-grade students performed. First-graders sang a song that featured “Hello” in several languages. Fourth graders sang a song about how strange frogs look in Swedish, German, French and English.

Johnson then described the building as having an emphasis on community, as reflected in the design. The entrance to the school includes a “Community” gathering room. The library features what is referred to as the “Nest,” where kids can get comfortable and read together, or listen to stories.

There are also several security features in the building, such as self-locking doors and strategically placed windows to classrooms so teachers can watch their students travel down the hallways.

The playground and structure both feature natural elements, such as wood and rock, to reflect the values of the community.

Architect Caroline LeMay was excited to see the building open.

“We live for this day. This is why we do what we do every day, the day when we get to see kids and teachers in this school,” she said.

District Superintendent Kris McDuffy and School Board President Ann McMurray were also among the speakers Wednesday night.

Click here to see photos of the building while it was still under construction.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate