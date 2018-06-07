Community forum set for Friday, June 8 following threats of violence at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace High School administrators have scheduled a community forum for families and community members on Friday, June 8 at 6 p.m. at the school, 21801 44th Ave. W.

During the forum, attendees will be able to ask questions about the day’s and week’s events, the final letter to families sent Thursday states.

It was one of several emails sent to families after threats of violence against the school were reported Thursday morning and the school was put in lockdown. The lockdown was later lifted once the threat was determined to be a hoax. More information is available at this link.

The school will be in session as normal Friday. Mountlake Terrace police officers will be present at MTHS for the remainder of the school year.

If community members or students are in need of support after Thursday’s events, guidance counselors are available at 425-431-5663.

The entirety of the final email sent to families at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday is available below:

Dear Mountlake Terrace High families & staff –

This is a letter to summarize the events of today, June 7. Most importantly, Mountlake Terrace High School students and staff are safe.

This morning, Mountlake Terrace High School took steps to respond to emerging rumors of threats to the building that were spreading through word of mouth and on social media. The school was placed on a modified lockdown at 10 a.m., then into a full lockdown at 11:15 am. We maintained the full lockdown until police advised us at 11:31 a.m. that they had traced the most troubling rumor to its source and they were confident that there was no credible threat to the safety of the school. At that time, we converted the full lockdown back to a modified lockdown and eventually lifted the modified lockdown entirely.

For our students and staff, that full lockdown was traumatic. While the lockdown served the purpose of securing the building, it came at an emotional price. Reactions to stressors like this are unique to each individual and there is no timeline for how someone may experience them. We encourage you to talk to your student about their experience today. If you are concerned for your student or if you need support, we encourage you to contact our Guidance Counselors at 425-431-5663 for assistance.

As the morning progressed, our communication systems became taxed. Our attendance office was flooded with students and parents, and our phones were kept busy as members of the school community were seeking information. We appreciate the patience of all parties who had to wait.

We have tremendous support from the school district as the day went on. Superintendent McDuffy, Assistant Superintendent Schwab, and Director of School Security Erdman all spent considerable time at the building helping us manage this situation. We are very grateful for their assistance. Mountlake Terrace Police also provided an excellent response, at times dispatching a commander and several detectives to support the officers working in the building.

As a precautionary measure, Mountlake Terrace Police will maintain a presence on campus during instructional hours for the remainder of the school year. We are continuing to do everything we can to make sure the students and staff remain safe.

Unfortunately, unlike the previous graffiti threats when students quickly brought the matter to our attention, rumors were spread amongst students for some time before staff were alerted. This is an opportunity for us all, staff and families, to reinforce the idea that when we see something concerning we should tell authorities about it as soon as possible. Otherwise, we run the risk of a rumor getting out of control and causing serious upset, as it did today.

Mountlake Terrace High School is safe, and we will be in session on Friday. We have scheduled a community forum on Friday, June 8, at 6 p.m. at which the community will have the opportunity to ask questions about the incidents this week.

Finally, I want to say thanks to the students, families and staff of the Mountlake Terrace High School community for pulling together during what has been a challenging week.

Sincerely,

Greg Schellenberg

Principal

Mountlake Terrace High School