Community Board Game Night at MTHS on Nov. 29

The Mountlake Terrace High School Sophomore ASB leadership group will host a Community Board Game Night from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

This fundraising event will help defer costs of student activities, according to an announcement.

Entry is free to the event, which will be in the school cafeteria (21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace). All ages are welcome, and numerous types of board games will be featured.

Refreshments will also be on sale, including pizza, candy, juice and chips. For more information, visit the class Instagram page.