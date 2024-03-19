Community Block Party celebrates the opening of Swift Orange Line March 30

Community Transit is celebrating the grand opening of the Swift Orange Line on Saturday, March 30 with a block party for the whole family. The community is invited to Edmonds College from noon to 3 p.m. to enjoy food trucks, face painting, balloon art, yard games and more, the agency said in a news release.

Block Party attendees will enjoy delicious eats from Triton Taste, Flyin Taco, GoodBelly and Dreamy Drinks food trucks. Dive into a world of creativity with face painting, balloon art, and temporary Henna tattoos. Challenge your friends to yard games or simply relax and enjoy live bands. Capture memories with hand-drawn portraits. Take pictures with characters and superheroes from your favorite books and movies.

In addition, attendees can pick up a special passport sticker booklet and go on a learning journey with local organizations who will be present, including:

-Edmonds College

-Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County

-City of Lynnwood

-Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC)

-Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI)

-ORCA

-Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (Snotrac)

-Sno-Isle Libraries

-Sound Transit

-Transportation Choices Coalition

-Verdant Health Commission

Edmonds College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The block party is near Brier Hall, just west of the Edmonds College Transit Center on 68th Avenue West.

Kids ride free every day on Community Transit. Riders can plan their bus trip and view schedules by going to communitytransit.org and clicking on:

Maps & Schedules – View March 30, 2024 preview schedules as there will be some changes to routes that day.

Plan My Trip – Enter a start and end location and get schedules, fares and other trip information. Set the departure or arrival time to March 30 to see new schedules.

Rider Alerts – Subscribe and get email updates about route changes.

Riders can also get help with personalized trip planning or request a printed schedule for any route by calling Customer Care at (425) 353-7433 (RIDE) or emailing riders@commtrans.org. Don’t forget your ORCA Card, and if you need one, there will be commemorative cards to take home as a keepsake.