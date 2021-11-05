Committee seeks public input on county council districting map based on 2020 census

Area residents will have their final opportunity to comment on the proposed boundaries of Snohomish County Council districts for the next decade.

The Snohomish County Districting Committee will take public testimony during its Wednesday, Nov. 10 meeting at 6 p.m. regarding the submitted districting plan for changes to council district boundaries. Public comments can also be provided ahead of the meeting via email at districting@snoco.org.

The independent districting committee has until Dec. 1 to review, amend and approve the plan for new council districts that reflect the 2020 U.S. Census data.

Mountlake Terrace and Brier will remain in District 4 under the plan submitted. The redistricting committee had also considered an alternative map that would have made more substantial changes including shifting both cities to District 3. But ultimately a majority of its members expressed a preference to keep those municipalities in their current district and thereby minimize the impact on local populations.

Some minor modifications made to districts would see a small portion of the current District 4 moved into District 3, which is made up primarily of Edmonds and Lynnwood. The area affected is bounded by Damson Road, South Danvers Road and 203rd Place Southwest.

Part of District 2, which is anchored by Everett and Mukilteo, would extend into what is currently the northwest corner of District 4. This new portion of District 2 extends southwest from the west side of Silver Lake along I-5 to 164th Street Southwest and proceeds east to 3rd Avenue Southeast then north along the western boundary of Mill Creek.

Every 10 years, the boundaries of county council districts and other political boundaries are updated using the latest U.S. Census data to reflect how populations have changed.

Under state law, the redrawn boundaries must create districts that are nearly equal in population, as compact as possible, consist of geographically contiguous areas, be drawn so that boundaries coincide with existing recognized natural boundaries, and also preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest. The redistricting process can’t use census population data to favor or disfavor any racial group or political party when creating district boundaries.

The districting committee consists of five voting members. Four voting members, two from each major political party, were appointed by the Snohomish County Council and the fifth member was appointed by the committee to serve as chair. The chair of the redistricting committee is Kurt Hilt. The Democrat members of the redistricting committee are Hillary Moralez and Bill Phillips. The Republican members of the redistricting committee are Jim Langston and Sid Roberts.

More information about Snohomish County’s redistricting process and the committee’s final public hearing on the proposed districting plan can be viewed here. Maps of the updated district boundaries submitted can be viewed here.

— By Nathan Blackwell