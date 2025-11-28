Commercial Aviation Work Group meets Dec. 9 at Boeing Field

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The state Commercial Aviation Work Group will host its fifth public hybrid meeting of 2025 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, at Boeing Field in Seattle.

The work group was formed to evaluate the long-range commercial aviation and transportation needs of the state. Members are asked to research alternatives for more aviation capacity and expanding the use of existing airports and multimodal opportunities. The work group is not tasked with searching for or building a new airport.

The group’s November report to the Legislature “strongly recommends” that the state Legislature encourage Sound Transit to locate a Link light rail station as near as feasible to the Paine Field passenger terminal.

“It is anticipated that Paine Field will be a short- to medium-term solution for additional commercial passenger air capacity in western Washington,” the report stated. “A convenient Link station, ideally within walking distance with an optional shuttle for persons with limited mobility … maximizes the value of the public’s investments in the airport and Link and minimizes the climate and traffic impacts of passengers and employees traveling to the airport.”

There will be a public comment portion during the Dec. 9 meeting for those in person and online via Zoom. Additionally, the public can submit public comments at any time by filling out the work group’s online contact form, or subscribe to the work group’s email updates.

Commercial Aviation Work Group hybrid meeting details

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Where: Boeing Field, 6526 Ellis Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108. Parking is free in front and around the building and does not require a permit.

Online: Participants also may attend the meeting online via Zoom (pre-registration is required), or watch a live stream on TVW.

Public comment: Comments are accepted anytime when submitted through the online contact form. At the Dec. 9 meeting, there will be 30 minutes on the agenda for public comment. Meeting facilitators will accept requests to speak from participants online and in person. People who wish to comment will be allowed no more than two minutes to provide input.