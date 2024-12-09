Commentary: The case for the arts — unlocking our children’s full potential

As the richest nation on earth, how can we say and accept that there is insufficient funding for the arts? How can we say that we cannot afford – or are unwilling – to invest in unlocking our children’s full potential?

If we want a nation filled with the brightest engineers, mathematicians, scientists, critical thinkers and philosophers, then how can we ignore that the arts are genuinely interwoven in STEM disciplines? Together, arts and sciences create greater critical thinking skills, apply realism to STEM disciplines, and develop both left and right sides of the brain. Prioritizing the arts is essential, as they are an integral cog upon which all other areas of learning and achievement are built.

Why are we willing to accept mediocrity for our children? Arts create the richness that fulfills life. If we do not include arts as a fundamental part of their education, our children will lose out on the opportunity to learn how to paint, sing, dance or even play, let alone think critically.

We cannot say we value our youth when we do not sufficiently invest in them. By not fully investing in our youth’s education, by excluding the arts, we are essentially saying that they are not worthy of the highest, fullest, most comprehensive education they should be afforded. How can we, as a community, state, nation say that we care about our children if we continually dismiss abundantly investing in their comprehensive development?

The arts matter because they:

– Inherently create inclusivity, belonging, family and allow for freedom of expression. As a community and nation that is shouting for equity and inclusion, how can we not back the arts as a primary vehicle to achieve such a vision?

– Create students who test higher on academic and SAT exams. The arts not only improve academic performance; access to arts education also reduces poverty rates. If we care about improving on-time graduation rates, college access opportunities, and improving life’s prospects for all students, especially for our students of color, then why would we not invest in arts programs which would create these very opportunities.

– Improve attendance rates. Locally and nationally, we have a chronic epidemic of absenteeism. Students who participate in the arts are five times less likely to drop out of school. Lower dropout and absenteeism rates would improve on-time graduation rates, and increase college and post-secondary career and college readiness opportunities for all students.

As individuals and a nation hungering for identity and a deeper understanding of ourselves, our culture and our connectedness, the arts provide a space for healthy and constructive self-expression. The arts build confident voices to express our opinions, our most ardent wishes, and to shape the very fabric that weaves us together as one community.

If, as a nation, 91% of Americans agree that arts are vital to providing a well-rounded education, then why are our local, state and federal agencies unwilling to fully fund education to bring our collective vision to fruition? If we truly want to improve on-time graduation rates, create welcoming and inclusive learning environments, opportunities for all students, then we must put our money where our mouth is and invest in their bright futures.

— By Deborah Brandi, Executive Director

Foundation for Edmonds School District