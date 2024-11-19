Commentary: Smoke signals

I didn’t care in 1977 that there was this thing called “The Great American Smoke Out.” But a year later there was my new dentist performing my first pre-cancer exam because I’d smoked for 12 years. There I was mute with dental clamps and angled mirrors, so I could see inside my mouth. There was no “patch,” gum or medications to help smokers quit. Just me, looking at “smoker’s spots” on my tongue and palate with my dentist explaining, “Now they’re little pink circles. Eventually, they turn brighter red, then shades of brown, and eventually black. That’s when they’re cancer. Yes, they’re probably in your throat, lungs and even sinuses. But not to worry, yet.”

He “played” me like a Stradivarius. I was scared straight and finally realized my smoking was slow suicide by tobacco. I went cold turkey, getting rid of all my tobacco products and paraphernalia.

Smokers often say, “Wish I’d never started” (as if it’s now too late or out of one’s ability to stop). So, in the past 46 years, I’ve made the conscious daily, hourly choice to make the most of my second chance by “not starting, again.” At least for today! Hey, nicotine is said to be more addictive than cocaine or heroin, so I’m always tempted and always “recovering.” But each moment is an opportunity to practice “If I’d only known then what I know now!” Because now I and we do know!

Today we know smoking contributes to coronary, respiratory and circulatory diseases, lung cancer, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s, hearing loss, cataracts and even impotence! And if impotence doesn’t persuade males not to smoke, what will? Studies also show quitting, even after age 65, leads to improvement in all of these conditions. Add to that money saved, the impact on health insurance and the public health system, and it’s hard to find a downside to not smoking.

Mark Twain said, “Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times.” So, ultimately, even though deciding to quit is that very important first step, it’s the deciding every day, every moment to stay quit which matters for the long run.

But that’s logical and if logic doesn’t work, what will? For me, when I’m tempted, recalling the following experience helps get me through the moment.

In 1988 I presented a full-day seminar where the smokers insisted we take breaks every 40 minutes. Three years later I returned to the same group and, in anticipation of that same request, announced that we would have regular 40-minute smoke breaks. “Not necessary,” one student piped up.” Oh, really,” I replied, then hopefully asked “Did our smokers quit smoking?” “Sort of” she replied, then, by way of explanation, added: “Yes, they all died from cancer.”

Kind of takes your breath away, doesn’t it!

So, if you need to smoke something, put that in your pipe and smoke it!

The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout is Thursday, Nov. 21. Learn more here.

— By Bob Oberstein

Bob Oberstein lives in Edmonds