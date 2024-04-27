Commentary: Save arts and music in the Edmonds School District

To Edmonds School District officials and members of the School Board,

As members of the broad and diverse community served by the Edmonds School District, we wish to register our distress at the pending cuts to arts and music programs. You, as educators, know as well as we do that art, music, drama and other arts are vital to a full educational experience. This is not merely our heartfelt conviction; it is a fact supported by rigorous research. For example, a recent large scale randomized controlled study by Brookings in 42 Houston schools found that students in arts programs had significantly fewer disciplinary infractions, significantly better writing scores, and elevated compassion for others compared to the control groups.

We do understand that schools today face competing priorities and serious financial pressures. We, and others in the community, are prepared to support the continuation of vital arts education, and the retention of dedicated and valuable teaching staff, while the district works through its budget difficulties. But we expect, and insist, that the schools we are committed to support with our dollars and our votes plan to restore funding of these invaluable arts programs as soon as possible.

— By Edmonds School District parents and citizens

Dr. Jack Faris

Joe DeMiero

Kathy Liu

Daniel Johnson

Ryan Crowther

Nancy Ekrem

Erika Barnett

Nate Omdal

Jonathan Gipaya

Dee Daniels

Brett Holt

Carolyn Harvey

Daniel & Jennifer Castle

Paul Burton

Tara Fly

George Smith

Kim Siegrist

Tiffany Hanson

Deborah McCarthy

Jennifer Coons

Mark Coons

Jacob Coons

Nathan Coons

Dave Whiteman

Maya Hemachandra

Scott Johnson

Jennifer Tait

Thera & Joshua Knapp

Rick Steves

Jeremey Shultz

Margaret Shultz

Paul Burton

Michael & Bonnie Britt

Leah Jones

Michele Grant

Rae Ann Walthers

April Kaivo

Erica Dearstyne

Kristen Ho

Taj Isono

Michelle Gordon

Kim Varner

Erich Simmons

Emiko Burns

Kimberly Lee

Kristina Jipson

Dennis & Charlene Handa

Darin Faul

Vince DeMiero

Dennis & Charlene Handa

Rachel Powell

Kathy Henning

Michael Williams

Desmond Williams

Maysy Williams

Angela Johnston

Sarah Richàrd

Linda Grez

Rebecca & Shaun Hulbert

Lynn & Frank Blosser

Katrina Paulette Navarro

Jessica Brady

Sharon Ryder

Toni Bosman

Melissa & Tim Reed

Jenine Rittierodt

Chelsea Stanciu

Sally Ralston

Rachael & John Garrette

Deirdre K. & Raven Mimura

David Gravender

Synnove Tusvik Johnson

Shannon & Shane McDowell

Jeanette Green

Candy & Charlie Gaul

Carrie Bulmer-King

Steve Treseler

Lynn C. Treseler

Georgi Jenkins

Lynda Gable

Robin Rousu

Mike Byers

Nathan Irby

Emily Jeffers

Bryan & Zoe Manzo

Sarah Phin

Sherry Chitwood

Mike Hayford

Will Harvey

Ami Samuels

Karl & Shawna Bogren

Kendra Anderson

Vicki Lockhart

Linaya Bunbury

Matt & Sarah Rudberg

Sheryl Copeland

Ryan Copeland

Reese Copeland

Kandra Miller

Andy Roben

Sophie Roben

Jack Roben

Chad James

Charles James

Cascadia Youth Symphony

Leah Park

Traci Thorpe

Tjelle Johnson

Susie Cover

Jack Roben

Cascadia Youth Symphony

Leah Park

Traci Thorpe

Tjelle Johnson

Maria Patricia Espinoza Landa

Maria Lourdes Espinoza Landa

Diorella Soriano

Fanta Sillah

Tara Fly

Agi VanHorn

Matt VanHorn

Siana VanHorn

Nikolai VanHorn

Patti Case

Rachel Yoder

Audrey Choe

Chris Choe

Rebecca L Felman

Janet Pope

Lauren Park

Randa Zaitz

Dave Dolacky

Angie Acheson

Jennifer Thomas