Commentary: Save arts and music in the Edmonds School District

To Edmonds School District officials and members of the School Board,
As members of the broad and diverse community served by the Edmonds School District, we wish to register our distress at the pending cuts to arts and music programs. You, as educators, know as well as we do that art, music, drama and other arts are vital to a full educational experience. This is not merely our heartfelt conviction; it is a fact supported by rigorous research. For example, a recent large scale randomized controlled study by Brookings in 42 Houston schools found that students in arts programs had significantly fewer disciplinary infractions, significantly better writing scores, and elevated compassion for others compared to the control groups.
We do understand that schools today face competing priorities and serious financial pressures. We, and others in the community, are prepared to support the continuation of vital arts education, and the retention of dedicated and valuable teaching staff, while the district works through its budget difficulties. But we expect, and insist, that the schools we are committed to support with our dollars and our votes plan to restore funding of these invaluable arts programs as soon as possible.
— By Edmonds School District parents and citizens
