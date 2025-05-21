Commentary: Protect critical federal programs that support Snohomish County elders, vulnerable community members

This commentary was previously published in The Seattle Times.

I have already received calls from seniors expressing their concerns, telling me, “I will be homeless without my Section 8 voucher.”

On Friday, the President’s FY 2026 Discretionary Budget proposed slashing HUD rental assistance programs by 43% (and with no specifics, up to 75% of the HCV funding). These households will be forced to search for housing in an increasingly unaffordable market, and many will face the potential of being homeless.

Around 60% or 2,457 of the Snohomish County Housing Choice Voucher Program (also known as Section 8) holders are seniors on fixed incomes. Voucher holders pay 30% of their income toward rent, which is what HUD has determined is not cost-burdened, freeing up money in an elder’s budget for necessary items like groceries and medication. While the majority of those with vouchers in Snohomish County are our elders, the remaining 40% of recipients include people with disabilities, single-parent households with children, veterans, and formerly homeless individuals and families.

The need for housing assistance is undeniable. In those rare moments when the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) is able to open its waitlist for housing vouchers, the average wait time hovers around nine years.

Beyond the voucher and Rental Assistance programs, this budget proposal would also eliminate the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Program. At HASCO, CDBG funds will be used this year to improve the sewer and electrical infrastructure at the Alpine Ridge Mobile Home Park that is home for senior households. The funding allows HASCO to maintain lower pad rents for mobile homeowners on site, while keeping the property in safe living conditions.

Also at stake are funds for Supportive Housing, Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) to support homeless shelters and outreach; self-sufficiency programs; and more.

While the Administration’s budget is, at this juncture, just a proposal, a 43% cut to funding across housing and service programs would be devastating for our community. Even a partial adoption of this budget proposal would be catastrophic for real people.

The outcome of this program now lies in the hands of Congress who has traditionally supported the program over the last 50 years regardless of party affiliation. It’s time they act to protect our elders and most vulnerable in our community. Congress will define the outcome of this proposal; they can be reached at: www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member.

Laurie Olson is the CEO of the Housing Authority of Snohomish County. Her career in public service spans nearly 30 years.