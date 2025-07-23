Commentary: Celebrating all MLT has to offer during national Park and Recreation Month

Each July, we celebrate our park and recreation professionals and how they improve the lives of tens of millions of people, making a lasting impact in communities across the country. According to the National Recreation and Park Association, this July marks the 40th annual Park and Recreation Month.

During Park & Rec Month, the City of Mountlake Terrace has been sharing stories and stats from our amazing Rec & Parks team, showcasing the wonderful ways in which they contribute to strong, vibrant and resilient community every day. Park and recreation programs are essential to community health and well-being, and have been proven to help cultivate lifelong friendships, memories and family bonds that people hold dear decades later.

The City of MLT loves to showcase the wonderful ways in which our Rec & Park department contributes to vibrant community every day.

Did you know? Your Mountlake Terrace parks system boasts over 269 acres of recreational attractions, including:

– 9 neighborhood parks

– 3 sports complexes

– 5 soccer fields

– 5 tennis courts

– 9 baseball/softball fields

-18-hole disc golf course

– boat launch

– fishing and beach access

– miles of natural and paved trails

– one off-leash dog park

Learn more about the city’s Parks and Trails here: https://bit.ly/4kjxmWP

MLT Rec & Parks rents out our city sports fields to about 20 different groups. Sports played include soccer, flag football, softball and baseball, rugby, cricket, junior football, volleyball and more.

Learn about what the MLT Recreation Dept has to offer:

Athletics: https://bit.ly/4eBUU7W

Field rentals: https://bit.ly/4lDAYnq

Our beloved Recreation Pavilion is popular in the summertime with 1,090 locals participating in aquatic sessions. That’s 686 students taking swim lessons, 111 swimmers on our Marlins Swim Team, and 293 swimmers taking refresher lessons. Fall registration is in August.

Learn more about our amazing aquatics programs — including safety courses, pool schedule, pool rentals, swim lessons, and swim team info: https://bit.ly/40IM7eE

Before the end of National Park and Recreation Month — did you visit a park or the pool? Did your family participate in a class, course, or program? Did you play on a sports team? Then thank your friendly neighborhood Parks & Rec team.

More than 300 locals have volunteered with MLT Parks so far this year. Learn about our Adopt A Park Program, join our seasonal “green up” events, or volunteer for the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission. We also offer memorial opportunities in our parks where you can choose to sponsor benches, plaques and picnic tables in the name of loved ones:

Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission: https://bit.ly/44FOVuq

Adopt A Park: https://bit.ly/4eEiqBg

Memorial and donation opportunities: https://bit.ly/44oSZQM

Jeff Betz is recreation and parks director for the City of Mountlake Terrace.