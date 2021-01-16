Coming up: Jan. 31 deadline for students to apply to MTHS STEM program

The deadline for applying to Mountlake Terrace High School’s 2021-2022 STEM Magnet Program is Sunday, Jan. 31.

An Edmonds School District “Choice Program,” the MTHS STEM program is availabe to students districtwide. It provides a four-year STEM curriculum, integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics, including several after-school STEM related clubs to enhance students’ STEM experiences. The goal is to prepare students to pursue university studies and careers in STEM fields.

Parents and students in the seventh and eighth grades are invited to watch a webinar at youtu.be/aM-nJXVH78Q. Interested eighth-grade students and families will need to submit an online application to register for the STEM Program. The application is available on the MTHS Magnet STEM Program website. Applications should be submitted online by Sunday, Jan. 31.